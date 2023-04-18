Overland Park police locate missing 80-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: A short time later, the police said she “had been located and is in good health.”

Previous coverage is below.

The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old woman who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon. A Silver Alert has been issued.

According to the OPPD, Susan Grose was driving a purple Chevrolet Suburban. The SUV was last seen in Kansas City, Kansas, in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Rainbow around 12:22 p.m.

She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and who weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you know where she is, call the OPPD at 913-895-6300.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.