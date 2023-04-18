Nelson-Atkins Museum puts Super Bowl wager painting on display

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Brotherly Love has finally repaid its debt to Kansas City.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art announced Tuesday that the art gallery has finally received its piece of art won in a wager between the museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art ahead of this February’s Super Bowl. A February wager between the two cities’ museums led the Nelson-Atkins Museum to receive Thomas Eakins’ Sailing as the trophy for winning the #MuseumBowl23.

“It is with great pride that we put Sailing on view so that our city can once again celebrate the Chiefs’ exciting Super Bowl win,” said Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins after Kansas City defeated Philadelphia, 38-35 in Super Bowl 57.

The painting will be available for viewing at the Nelson-Atkins Museum just in time for the NFL Draft to arrive in Kansas City. The Museum said it will be on display until June, when it will return to Philadelphia.

“In this classic American painting, Philadelphia artist Thomas Eakins celebrates the joy of movement as two friends glide across the Schuykill River,” Zugazagoita said. “The power and motion conveyed in this painting is not so different from the vigor and grace that America’s championship athletes, our beloved Chiefs, displayed in their nail-biting triumph over the Eagles.”

