Nashville recording artist Lee Newton named Grand Marshal of 31st annual Show-Me 100

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 18, 2023) - The 31st annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism on Memorial Day weekend will again honor Veterans and Military personnel for their service to our country.

This year’s event at Lucas Oil Speedway will include a pre-race concert sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions performed by Nashville recording artist singer/songwriter Lee Newton. Lee will also serve as the Grand Marshal of the event and perform on Saturday May 27th.

Lee Newton grew up in western North Carolina and calls Forest City her hometown and is a three-time Josie Music Award winner, including the Josie Music Awards Vocalist of the Year in 2020. She has received numerous accolades and is currently promoting her latest album UNLEESHED and her hit song “Carolina” under the McKinlee Records label.

Lee has opened or performed with legends Randy Travis, Ronnie Milsap, Ronnie McDowell, T Graham Brown, Diamond Rio, The Gatlin Brothers, TG Sheppard, Edwin McCain, Leona Williams and even sang back up with some of the original members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lee’s personal sound is a mix between traditional Country, raspy Blues and a southern Rock flare to her voice.

Lee will sing some of your favorite cover songs while blending her own music into the show. Lee will also sing the National Anthem during the pre-race ceremonies that will include dignitaries from the state of Missouri and Military guests as we honor the veterans and military with a huge American flag held in the infield. To learn more about Lee Newton visit her official website at leenewtonofficial.com.

“We are excited to have Lee Newton as the Grand Marshal and perform at this year’s Show-Me 100,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports. “We want to also thank Steve Martin of Nutrien Ag Solutions for sponsoring the pre-race concert and ceremonies as fans get an added pre-race concert at this year’s event as we honor the veterans and military that serve this country. Lee has a great voice and will sing a lot of popular songs along with her own music during the pre-race concert that fans will surely want to attend.”

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will feature the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, May 25-27 at Lucas Oil Speedway. The event pays $50,000 to win and is considered one of the crown jewel events of Dirt Late Model racing.

Reserved seats for Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event are on sale to the general public. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Show-Me 100 general admission three-day tickets through Stubwire are $100 for adults, $91 seniors/military and $30 for youth. Those can be found at https://www.stubwire.com/event/31stannuallucasoilshowme100/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28138/

The Show-Me 100 kicks off on May 25th with the 10th annual Cowboy Classic, honoring the long-time MLRA Owner/Promoter Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, headlining the program. On May 26th it’s the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, in honor of longtime West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson who started the Show-Me 100 in 1991.

Results from the first two nights will help set the lineup for May 27th program and the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win main event. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds also will be in action each night.

Daily general admission ticket prices:

Thursday, May 25th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

3-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $115

Pit Pass $40

Friday, May 26th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

2-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $85

Pit Pass $40

Saturday, May 27th

Adults (16 and up) - $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $37

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $90

Pit Pass $45

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

