Kelly signs bill to expand resources for dyslexic students

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill Tuesday that updates the Special Education for Exceptional Children Act to include dyslexia under the list of disabilities covered.

As a result of the bill, schools will be required to provide additional resources and support to students with dyslexia.

“Ensuring our special education students have the tools they need to thrive is one of my top priorities,” Kelly said. “That means recognizing all students -- including students with dyslexia -- who may need additional support and resources.”

Kelly signed House Bill 2322 a day after signing a bill that reforms Kansas’ child sexual abuse laws.

