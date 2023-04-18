Aging & Style
FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy skies coming Tuesday evening

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High pressure continues to transfer east as low pressure develops west of the central plains. This provides a strong pressure gradient that transfers from the south-central plains to the northern plains. With this Sutherly flow, warm, moist and unstable air will fill in throughout the region. This will aid in increasing temperatures to the upper 70s and lower 80s today with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies by this evening. A small threat of isolated showers or weak thunderstorms cannot be ruled out due to the instability of the atmosphere. The main storm system though will track in from the west by Wednesday. A severe thunderstorm threat is still out there, splitting the viewing area in a half with some of us dealing with a marginal risk for severe storms and others, dealing with a slight risk for severe storms.

The best timing for storm activity is still overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with straight-line wind and hail being our main concern. Scattered storms are still expected but less frequent through the day Thursday as temperatures begin to fall back to the upper 60s. The drier pattern takes over by the end of the week into the weekend but a northerly track with our wind comes with the dryer pattern. This means temperatures fall back to the 50s throughout the weekend along with morning low temperatures floating close to freezing especially Sunday morning. By Monday, a new area of low pressure is developing in our models that may produce chances for wet weather for the start of the work week. This will introduce warmer temperatures which will bring us back to more of a seasonal pattern within the middle and upper 60s.

