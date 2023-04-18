Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home

An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.(CAL FIRE NEU)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a person was injured after a vehicle smashed into a home over the weekend.

According to CAL FIRE, an SUV crashed into a home on Sunday in Northern California near Colfax, about 45 miles outside of Sacramento.

Fire officials reported that the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and transported to the hospital.

Authorities said rescue crews included firefighters, a technical rescue team, the California Highway Patrol and first responders from American Medical Response.

According to rescuers, they stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on by using a rope system for safety.

Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to the area during the rescue.

Authorities are investigating how the vehicle landed on the second story of the house but reported no injuries to those inside the home or any first responders.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on...
Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl

Latest News

Susan Grose.
Overland Park police trying to locate missing 80-year-old woman
A sloth was seen on ESA cameras last week during a rocket launch to explore Jupiter.
Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding