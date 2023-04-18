Aging & Style
Deadline set for new stadium deposits for KC Current

The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.(KC Current)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Current announced Tuesday that fans have less than 50 days remaining to place a membership deposit on 2024 season ticket membership for the soccer club at its new stadium.

The deadline for priority seat selection in KC Current Stadium is set for Friday, May 12 and -- for fans who are not currently season ticket holders -- the deadline to place a season ticket deposit is Wednesday, June 7.

“I can’t believe how soon the stadium will be ready,” said KC Current Founder and Co-Owner Angie Long. “It’s clear that our fans are ready and want in.”

READ MORE: For first time, construction on KC Current stadium goes vertical

Priority on seat selection will first go to season ticket holders from the 2023 season. On Monday, the club announced that the first seat in the Pitch Club was sold.

On April 4, construction on the new stadium went vertical for the first time.

After losing in the NWSL Championship Game last season, the Current have started the 2023 season with three consecutive losses.

