Child injured and one left dead in local gas station at 35th & Prospect in KCMO

Michael Frazier, 27, was found in the parking lot of a BP gas station, suffering from gun shot wounds. Frazier was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday evening one man died after a shooting on 35th & Prospect in Kansas City, Mo near a gas station.

Michael Frazier, 27, was found in the parking lot of a BP gas station, suffering from gun shot wounds. Frazier was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers were able to identify four other gunshot victims, three women with non-life threatening injuries and one male child, under the age of five. Two of the women were taken to a hospital and treated. The male child was also taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Currently, police have not been able to provide any information as to what led to this deadly shooting. Detectives have canvassed the area for evidence as well as potential witnesses. This is still an active investigation.

KCPD is asking for anyone that might have information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Police say a reward, of up to $25,000, for information that results in an arrest is available.

