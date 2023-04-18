Blue Valley High running back commits to K-State

STILWELL, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley High School running back John “JB” Price announced Tuesday his commitment to head coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Price held offers from Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa State as well. He chose the Wildcats after visiting Manhattan in early April.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back for the Tigers is a 3-star prospect according to 24/7 Sports Composite rankings. The recruiting service outlet’s composite rankings have Price as the 51st ranked running back in the Class of 2024 and rank him as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Kansas.

