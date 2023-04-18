Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Blue Valley High running back commits to K-State

Blue Valley High product John Price announced his commitment to K-State on Tuesday morning.
Blue Valley High product John Price announced his commitment to K-State on Tuesday morning.(@John0P/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILWELL, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley High School running back John “JB” Price announced Tuesday his commitment to head coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Price held offers from Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa State as well. He chose the Wildcats after visiting Manhattan in early April.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back for the Tigers is a 3-star prospect according to 24/7 Sports Composite rankings. The recruiting service outlet’s composite rankings have Price as the 51st ranked running back in the Class of 2024 and rank him as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Kansas.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on...
Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against...
Report: Chiefs fill backup QB need, sign former Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win...
Mahomes: Latest Super Bowl title ‘makes me even more motivated’
Union Station businesses are having to alter their plans with the NFL Draft taking over the...
Union Station businesses altering plans for NFL Draft
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jordan Lyles takes a break after giving up a home run to...
Rangers blank Royals 4-0 after deGrom exits with sore wrist