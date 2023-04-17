USRA Stock Cars are featured Saturday as Lucas Oil Speedway’s Weekly Racing Series resumes

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 17, 2023) - Racing action at Lucas Oil Speedway is set to resume this Saturday night as the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars are the featured division of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

Rob White of Lebanon will be aiming to make it three straight feature wins as the USRA Stock Cars go after a $750-to-win, 25-lap main event in the Weekly Racing Series program Presented by Thunderburst Media.

White has a 16-point lead over Mason Beck of Urbana in the early portion of the season with William Gardner of Lebanon trailing White by 54 points. White has picked up finishes of fourth and fifth in addition to his two wins this season at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Also in action this Saturday will be the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Late Model winner once again will take home $1,000 with heat-race bonus cash ($100, $75, $50, $25 for the top four) also available due to sponsors Wosoba Seed & Trucking, Reed Environmental and Dirt Track Specialist.

Justin Wells of Aurora is two-for-two this season in the Late Model division and leads the points by 28 over Joe Walkenhorst of Elkton. Matt Johnson of Archie leads a close early season battle in the USRA Modifieds by just five points over Ryan Middaugh of Fulton and 12 over Robbie Reed of Mexico. In the USRA B-Mods, Nevada’s Brice Gotschall has climbed to the top by a 12-point margin over Bobby Williams of Hermitage.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series ticket info:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $12

Adults (16 and up) $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

Ultimate Fan Experience sold: The “Ultimate Fan Experience” offered for this Saturday’s event - which included two VIP suite seats, an on-track three-lap ride in the Lucas Oil Speedway 2-Seater Late Model, waving the green flag prior to a feature and riding in the pace truck on a feature parade lap - has been purchased by Jeff Shields. Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said more “Ultimate Fan Experience” opportunities will be coming later in the season.

Kids’ Pit Tour: The Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour, led by flagman Mike Striegel, is scheduled prior to each weekly dirt-track racing program this season, Striegel will lead the tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12 with the youngsters signing up for a drawing each week to be a part of the tour.

Striegel will drive them through the pits and stop and visit with various drivers where the youngsters can see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.

Kids can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway after gates open at 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

