Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teen injured overinflating basketball as seen in viral challenge

The teenager suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss. (KSDK, MELISSA KRAEMER, RING.COM, CNN)
By KSDK Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A Missouri teen ended up in the hospital while trying to recreate a video he saw on social media by overinflating a basketball.

Video shows 13-year-old Max Kraemer inflating a basketball in the yard outside his home in Ellisville, Missouri. Suddenly, the basketball exploded – with Max standing right over it.

“What was that noise? A gunshot? A firework?” said Max’s mother, Melissa Kraemer. “Almost like a bomb going off.”

Max was rushed to the hospital, where he and his mom found out his hand took the brunt of the injuries, but he also scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss.

His mom says she thought it was an accident, but Max said he saw a viral challenge online that involves overinflating a basketball.

“He had a video of some friends who had done something similar,” she said.

Max says the social media feeds of teenagers are inundated with risky videos. He says those putting out these videos are trying to get content, followers, money and new stuff.

“It’s everywhere. You’ll see a lot of people doing every challenge, just trying to find new stuff to do,” he said.

Luckily, doctors say Max will fully heal from the incident. His mom hopes he’s learned life is full of consequences and that the risk isn’t worth the views.

“He was very scared. I think he’s still scared about what could have happened and how this could have gone down,” she said.

Experts say tweens and teens often don’t consider the real risks or consequences of such online stunts. Parents should talk to their kids about how the stunts might seem silly and fun but can go wrong and cause injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join Grace as she showcases what makes KC such a cool place to live. Today she takes you to a...
Going With Grace: Great Wolf Lodge
Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe...
A shooting near a salon in Olathe leaves two dead
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A few storms across central and eastern Missouri could be on the stronger side.
FORECAST: Tracking another wave of showers & storms, cooler air follows

Latest News

The teenager suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing loss.
Teen, 13, injured when basketball explodes during inflation
"Bruiser" is the pet of the star of the show, "Elle Woods", in the musical "Legally Blonde".
Starlight Theater Hosts Callbacks for “Bruiser” in “Legally Blonde, The Musical”
"Bruiser" is the pet of the star of the show, "Elle Woods", in the musical "Legally Blonde".
Starlight Theater Hosts Callbacks for "Bruiser" in "Legally Blonde, The Musical"
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies