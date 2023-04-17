Starlight Theater Hosts Callbacks for “Bruiser” in “Legally Blonde, The Musical”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Area dogs got a chance to earn a spot in a big musical production this summer at Starlight theater.

The theater company auditioned local hounds for the role of “Bruiser” in their summer production of “Legally Blonde, the Musical.” Bruiser is the dog of the star of the show, Elle Woods.

“This is an 8,000-seat house, so we want a dog with tons of personality,” said Nikki Snelson, the show’s director.

Snelson has been involved with “Legally Blonde, the Musical” for nearly two decades. She played Brooke Wyndham when the musical was on Broadway and brings bona fide credentials to the Kansas City production. She wants to bring a KC flavor to this year’s show.

“A lot of times, they use professional show dogs from New York for this,” Snelson said. “We wanted to reach out to all the local dogs, so we’re really excited about it.”

Typically, the role of “Bruiser” is saved for a chihuahua, but Snelson says her crew is open to all sorts of dogs in the role.

“We want to think outside the box on ‘Legally Blonde’ this time. We’re going all over the place with our casting, and we’re really excited about it,” Snelson said. “It kind of doesn’t matter what [the dogs] do. They’re always a huge hit. They’re always the star of the show. The audience always goes crazy for it.”

“Legally Blonde, the Musical” runs at Starlight Theater July 7-13.

