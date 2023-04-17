Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Starlight Theater Hosts Callbacks for “Bruiser” in “Legally Blonde, The Musical”

By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Area dogs got a chance to earn a spot in a big musical production this summer at Starlight theater.

The theater company auditioned local hounds for the role of “Bruiser” in their summer production of “Legally Blonde, the Musical.” Bruiser is the dog of the star of the show, Elle Woods.

“This is an 8,000-seat house, so we want a dog with tons of personality,” said Nikki Snelson, the show’s director.

Snelson has been involved with “Legally Blonde, the Musical” for nearly two decades. She played Brooke Wyndham when the musical was on Broadway and brings bona fide credentials to the Kansas City production. She wants to bring a KC flavor to this year’s show.

“A lot of times, they use professional show dogs from New York for this,” Snelson said. “We wanted to reach out to all the local dogs, so we’re really excited about it.”

Typically, the role of “Bruiser” is saved for a chihuahua, but Snelson says her crew is open to all sorts of dogs in the role.

“We want to think outside the box on ‘Legally Blonde’ this time. We’re going all over the place with our casting, and we’re really excited about it,” Snelson said. “It kind of doesn’t matter what [the dogs] do. They’re always a huge hit. They’re always the star of the show. The audience always goes crazy for it.”

“Legally Blonde, the Musical” runs at Starlight Theater July 7-13.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join Grace as she showcases what makes KC such a cool place to live. Today she takes you to a...
Going With Grace: Great Wolf Lodge
Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe...
A shooting near a salon in Olathe leaves two dead
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A few storms across central and eastern Missouri could be on the stronger side.
FORECAST: Tracking another wave of showers & storms, cooler air follows

Latest News

"Bruiser" is the pet of the star of the show, "Elle Woods", in the musical "Legally Blonde".
Starlight Theater Hosts Callbacks for "Bruiser" in "Legally Blonde, The Musical"
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl
Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night
Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night
Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night
Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night