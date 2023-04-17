Raytown duplex fire displaces 6 Sunday evening

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire at a duplex Sunday evening displaced six people, according to the Raytown Fire Department.

The RFD said firefighters were called to the 8400 block of Woodson Court shortly after 6:45 p.m. Sunday on a duplex fire. When they arrived, smoke and fire was showing from the Charlie side of the duplex.

Four adults and two minors were displaced as a result of the fire, which reportedly caused no injuries.

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department assisted in response to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.