Raytown duplex fire displaces 6 Sunday evening

A fire at a duplex in Raytown Sunday evening displaced six people.
A fire at a duplex in Raytown Sunday evening displaced six people.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire at a duplex Sunday evening displaced six people, according to the Raytown Fire Department.

The RFD said firefighters were called to the 8400 block of Woodson Court shortly after 6:45 p.m. Sunday on a duplex fire. When they arrived, smoke and fire was showing from the Charlie side of the duplex.

Four adults and two minors were displaced as a result of the fire, which reportedly caused no injuries.

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department assisted in response to the scene.

