Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a Staley High School student was injured in a shooting on Thursday, North Kansas City Schools has released a statement to its district family.
Dr. Clemens stated that he is experiencing the same “anger, frustration, shock and disbelief” that many of the families in the school district have felt.
Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house Thursday evening in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot.
Police said on Sunday they held the shooter for 24 hours and did not charge him. Police added that they needed a statement from the victim.
Clemens’ statement is below:
