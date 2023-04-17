Aging & Style
Prosecutor’s office yet to receive criminal referral from KCPD in Ralph Yarl shooting

Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said his office has not received a criminal referral in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have yet to be filed in the case of a 16-year-old shot after attempting to pick up his siblings at the wrong address.

Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house Thursday evening in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot.

Police said on Sunday they held the shooter for 24 hours and did not charge him. Police added that they needed a statement from the victim.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office stated Monday morning that is has not yet received a criminal referral from the Kansas City Police Department, but that the office is “actively working with law enforcement in an attempt to speed up that process so that we can review the file when it is submitted and determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.”

ALSO READ: Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night

