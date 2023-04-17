President Biden offering prayers for Ralph Yarl’s health, attorney Ben Crump says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The news of a 16-year-old being shot after ringing the doorbell of a wrong home address has reached the White House.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Ralph Yarl, stated Monday evening that he had a call with President Joe Biden.

“Moments after the family got off the phone with President Biden, who offered his prayers for Ralph’s health and for justice, we learned that the prosecutor will be charging the man who is responsible for the deplorable shooting of this innocent boy. Gun violence against unarmed Black individuals must stop. Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted. While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph while he works towards a full recovery.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also tweeted a statement in support of Yarl.

Doug and I are praying for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life.



Let's be clear: No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.



Every child deserves to be safe. That’s the America we are fighting for. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 17, 2023

Crump, along with Lee Merritt, has been retained to represent the Yarl family after the teen was seriously injured Thursday evening.

Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital Monday and recovering at home.

Prosecutors charged 84-year-old Andrew Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

