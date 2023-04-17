Aging & Style
President Biden offering prayers for Ralph Yarl’s health, attorney Ben Crump says

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. Biden says that the U.S. is updating its guidelines for monitoring and reacting to unknown aerial objects. That’s after the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting the country triggered three weeks of high-stakes drama, and U.S. Air Force shoot downs. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The news of a 16-year-old being shot after ringing the doorbell of a wrong home address has reached the White House.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Ralph Yarl, stated Monday evening that he had a call with President Joe Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris also tweeted a statement in support of Yarl.

Crump, along with Lee Merritt, has been retained to represent the Yarl family after the teen was seriously injured Thursday evening.

Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital Monday and recovering at home.

Prosecutors charged 84-year-old Andrew Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

