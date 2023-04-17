President Biden offering prayers for Ralph Yarl’s health, attorney Ben Crump says
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The news of a 16-year-old being shot after ringing the doorbell of a wrong home address has reached the White House.
Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Ralph Yarl, stated Monday evening that he had a call with President Joe Biden.
Vice President Kamala Harris also tweeted a statement in support of Yarl.
Crump, along with Lee Merritt, has been retained to represent the Yarl family after the teen was seriously injured Thursday evening.
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital Monday and recovering at home.
Prosecutors charged 84-year-old Andrew Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
