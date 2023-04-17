Aging & Style
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Andrew Lester in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Zachary Thompson said Monday afternoon that his office has charged the 84-year-old Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house Thursday evening in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot.

Thompson stated the firearm used was a .32 revolver.

The prosecutor added the maximum punishment for the assault charge is life in prison, and the range of punishment for armed criminal action is between 3-15 years.

Just before midnight Friday, investigators at the scene found the front storm door glass broken and blood on the front porch, court records stated. Police also saw blood in the street.

A witness told officers they had heard gunshots, then screaming from Yarl and saw the 16-year-old knock on neighbors’ doors asking for help.

Police took Lester into custody and told police that he had just laid down that night when his doorbell rang. Lester, who lives by himself, said he picked up his revolver and went to his front door. He told investigators he saw a man about 6 feet tall pulling on the exterior door and thought someone was trying to break into his house.

ALSO READ: Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says

In the probable cause document, Lester stated that he fired two shots within a few seconds of opening the door. He saw the teen run away and called 911 from his home phone. Lester told police there were no words exchanged, and the teen had not said anything prior to opening the door.

According to the court record, Lester told police “it was the last thing he wanted to do, but was ‘scared to death’ due to the male’s size and Lester’s age (84) and inability to defend himself.”

The document also included information from what Yarl told law enforcement. He said that he had gone to pick up his brothers, but went to the wrong address. He rang the doorbell and waited some time before the man inside opened the door holding a firearm. Yarl said he did not pull on the door.

The teen told police the man inside, later identified as Lester, said “Don’t come around here” after being shot. Yarl then indicated to investigators he ran to multiple homes asking for them to call 911.

His injuries were gunshot wounds to his left forehead and right arm.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and a bond has been set at $200,000. Lester had not been arrested as of 5 p.m.

ALSO READ: ‘This is tragic beyond any articulation’: Ben Crump addresses shooting of Ralph Yarl

