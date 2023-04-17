Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kelly signs bill reforming child sexual abuse law

FILE: Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Monday that removes a statute of limitations for criminal...
FILE: Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Monday that removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of sexual assault crimes against children.(Stars and Stripes Museum)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed five bills Monday, including House Bill 2127, which aims to make it easier for victims of childhood sexual assault to pursue justice.

The bill removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of these crimes and extends the time frame for civil lawsuits involving child sex crimes.

“I am pleased that the legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families,” Kelly said in a release. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”

READ MORE: Kansas legislature approves landmark reform to child sex abuse law

Last week, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez launched a student-led sexual assault task force with student representatives from the University of Kansas, Baker University and Haskell Indian Nations University.

“It has been a tough and long-fought battle, but thanks to the courageous survivors who came forward to share their stories, this important piece of legislation will finally become law in the state of Kansas,” said Senator Cindy Holscher.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join Grace as she showcases what makes KC such a cool place to live. Today she takes you to a...
Going With Grace: Great Wolf Lodge
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe...
A shooting near a salon in Olathe leaves two dead
KCK woman missing. Family reported her missing on March 27th.
KCK police are looking for a missing Kansas woman
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff's Office charged 49-year-old Christopher M. Marshall with second-degree...
Cass County man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of woman
Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said his office has not received a criminal referral in...
Prosecutor’s office yet to receive criminal referral from KCPD in Ralph Yarl shooting
Kansas City mayor, law enforcement address shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl
Kansas City mayor, law enforcement address shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address