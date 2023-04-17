KCPD continue working to prepare evidence for Clay County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 16-year-old Ralph Yarl is currently in the hospital recovering from severe gunshot wounds after a man allegedly shot him twice. Yarl’s aunt said he was trying to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house on Thursday but went to the wrong address. The correct address he was trying to go to was a block away.

Police say it took place in the 1100 block of NE 115th Street just after 9:50 p.m. on Thursday. According to reports, Yarl was supposed to go to NE 115th Terrace which is one block away.

Police have not identified the shooter or his race and KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said she does recognize the racial component of this shooting but whether it was racially motivated is under investigation.

Yarl was able to get up and run to get help from nearby neighbors.

Investigators will consider whether or not the suspect was protected within the “Stand Your Ground’ laws.

The suspect was able to provide a statement to police on the situation.

Detectives did find the firearm allegedly used at the homeowner’s house following a search. Law enforcement released the suspect pending further investigation after consulting with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office. The state’s law allows a person to be held up to 24 hours for a felony investigation, but they still need to investigate more and gather other information for a case to be filed according to Graves.

Yarl is not able to provide a statement yet because of his injuries.

“We recognize the frustration this can cause in the entire criminal justice process. The men and the women of the KCPD are working as expeditiously and thoroughly as we can to ensure the criminal justice process continues to advance as all involved and our community deserve,” said Graves.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and several police officials were at a rally held outside the home Sunday. Lucas said they were there to show they are trying their best to make sure people understand the department is listening to the community speaking out.

“I fully expect from the folks to my right and left, a full and thorough investigation of this incident. I believe there are a number of folks working on this case now, this is not something that has been dismissed, marginalized, diminished in any way,” he said. “This is something that is getting the full attention of the Kansas City Police Department, and while tragically not the only shooting that happened last week in Kansas City, it’s one that is getting substantial attention.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.