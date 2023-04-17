KC barbershop working through NFL Draft street closings to provide service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Downtown Kansas City is filled with excitement, and changes to street routes, with the 2023 NFL Draft now just 10 days away.

MidWest Barbery at 2012 Main Street has their books filled with appointments, all the way through the week of the Draft. They see more and more people coming in asking for a fresh cut, but the traffic flow on the street itself is much different.

Main Street is closed and only people with credentials can come through the intersection of Main and West 20th Street. Some people are allowed to park right outside the doors, but those spots are limited.

“I know what the Draft is going to bring in for the people, the businesses of Kansas City, show off Kansas City,” Justin Lemos, owner and barber at Midwest Barbery said. “So that aspect I’m excited about it, as a business owner though, not so excited about it because I wish I would have known about the street closing a little sooner so I could let my clients know.”

