Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Northland Sunday in a sign of support for a 16-year-old shot on Thursday night. Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th street. When he knocked on the door, he was shot.

“He was one block away from where he was supposed to be, so ringing that door bell innocently.... no one should shoot through a door,” said protester Dee Porter.

As the community calls for justice, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas assured Kansas Citians that the case has law enforcement’s full attention.

“There is a thorough investigation underway now,” Lucas said. “There will be a thorough review in the prosecutor’s office.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves echoed that sentiment.

“The women and men of the Kansas City police department are working as expeditiously and thoroughly as we can to ensure the criminal justice process is moving as expeditiously and thoroughly as we can to ensure the criminal justice process is moving as quickly as all involved and our community deserve,” Graves said.

Many in the community are wondering why the shooter of the 16-year-old is not in custody. Police say they held the shooter for 24 hours and did not charge him. Police say they need a statement from the victim, who is in stable condition.

“We have to get a formal statement from the victim,” Graves said. “We’ve been unable to do that just because of his injuries. Moving forward, that’s something we hope to accomplish today,” said Graves.

It’s clear the community feels a connection to this story. Ralph’s family organized a GoFundMe (Fundraiser by Faith Spoonmore : Ralph Yarl) to help pay for medical bills and therapy. At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $500,000.

“We wanted to show and let it be known that this is not OK,” said Porter. “We’re going to show support for this family. It’s the duty of all of us as people. This is our community.”

City leaders want to assure the public this case is not being swept under the rug.

“This is not something that has been dismissed, marginalized, diminished in any way,” Lucas said. “This is something that is getting the full attention of the Kansas City Police Department.”

No charges have been filed in the case.

