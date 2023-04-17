GoFundMe for Ralph Yarl raises more than $1 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a shooting Thursday night in the Northland injured 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a GoFundMe for the Staley High School student has eclipsed $1 million.

Yarl was shot in the 1100 block of NE 115th Street just after 9:50 p.m. Thursday. According to Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, the 16-year-old Yarl was on his way to pick up his siblings and arrived at the wrong address. The address Yarl was attempting to get to was a block away.

A GoFundMe was established Sunday afternoon with a goal to raise money for Yarl’s medical bills and therapy. Any additional funds, Spoonmore -- who started the fund -- said, would go toward potential college expenses and a trip to West Africa that Yarl looked forward to post-high school graduation.

North Kansas City Schools said Monday that students at Staley High School would participate in a Unity Walk on Tuesday, April 18. The school district is also attempting to collect 1,000 cards of compassion and support through The Art Club.

The GoFundMe, which has more than $1.3 million in donations, can be found here.

