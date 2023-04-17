Aging & Style
GoFundMe for Ralph Yarl raises more than $1 million

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings.(kctv)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a shooting Thursday night in the Northland injured 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a GoFundMe for the Staley High School student has eclipsed $1 million.

Yarl was shot in the 1100 block of NE 115th Street just after 9:50 p.m. Thursday. According to Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, the 16-year-old Yarl was on his way to pick up his siblings and arrived at the wrong address. The address Yarl was attempting to get to was a block away.

READ MORE: Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address

A GoFundMe was established Sunday afternoon with a goal to raise money for Yarl’s medical bills and therapy. Any additional funds, Spoonmore -- who started the fund -- said, would go toward potential college expenses and a trip to West Africa that Yarl looked forward to post-high school graduation.

READ MORE: Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School

North Kansas City Schools said Monday that students at Staley High School would participate in a Unity Walk on Tuesday, April 18. The school district is also attempting to collect 1,000 cards of compassion and support through The Art Club.

The GoFundMe, which has more than $1.3 million in donations, can be found here.

READ MORE: Prosecutor’s office yet to receive criminal referral from KCPD in Ralph Yarl shooting

