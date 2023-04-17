Gas prices rise across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY METRO. (KCTV) - Gas prices continued to inch higher this week, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week.

GasBuddy’s latest survey of 752 stations in Kansas City said average gas prices in Kansas City have increased by 22 cents per gallon in the last week.

The average tank of gas costs $3.36 per gallon and GasBuddy said prices in Kansas City are 43.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to price reports from GasBuddy, the cheapest station in town for gas Sunday was selling at $2.85 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, and has increased by 22.1 cents from a month ago. However, GasBuddy said prices are 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

