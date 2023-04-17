Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Delaware.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join Grace as she showcases what makes KC such a cool place to live. Today she takes you to a...
Going With Grace: Great Wolf Lodge
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe...
A shooting near a salon in Olathe leaves two dead
KCK woman missing. Family reported her missing on March 27th.
KCK police are looking for a missing Kansas woman
Fatal Car Crash
Twentieth fatal car crash, of the year, in KCMO leaves one dead and five injured

Latest News

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Defending champ Chebet wins Boston Marathon, spoils Kipchoge debut
FILE: Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Monday that removes a statute of limitations for criminal...
Kelly signs bill reforming child sexual abuse law
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence
Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said his office has not received a criminal referral in...
Prosecutor’s office yet to receive criminal referral from KCPD in Ralph Yarl shooting