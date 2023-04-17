Aging & Style
FORECAST: Warming up Tuesday, heading to the upper 70s. Watching a storm chance later in the day, Wednesday.

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A warming trend is underway. Most of us made to the 60s and lower 70s across the board Monday afternoon. The rest of the evening will be nice and quiet, with lows dropping into the upper 40s overnight. We could see a small complex of showers and maybe a few embedded thunderstorms early Tuesday morning. Aside from that, our rain chances Tuesday aren’t that great, but we will keep a 20% chance into the afternoon as well. Regardless of the slim shower/storm chance, Tuesday should be a great afternoon into the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures, more moisture and an approaching cold front will set the stage for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening into early Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk for severe weather in eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Right now, the higher risk looks to stay on the Kansas side, but we will monitor trends. Hail and damaging winds would be the primary concern. We need to monitor this threat as our details are a bit murky as of now. After the cold front barges through, temperatures really drop for the end of the week. Many days in the 50s into the weekend with a few more shower chances.

