FORECAST: Temps down in the 30′s on Monday morning, but chances for a warmer midweek with off and on rain lay ahead

Clear skies and lighter northwest winds tonight will send the morning lows into the low to mid 30s by Monday. After a much colder start to the week temperatures will rebound by the afternoon with highs back in the middles 60s. We’ll continue our warming trend into midweek with highs back in the 70s but rain chances will be off and on throughout much of the week as well. No individual day looks to be a complete washout, but any thunderstorms that form will bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind. By the end of the week a cold front will swing through putting an end to our warmup as highs barely warm into the 50s by Friday. Another front comes in over the weekend reinforcing the colder air. Temperatures will likely climb into the 50s next Saturday and Sunday.

