FORECAST: Pollen counts to climb for tree pollen

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure remains the dominant feature for today. With so much stability to the atmosphere, anticipate sunny skies with a mild breeze that will generally come out of the west throughout the day. With temperatures warming back to seasonably warm, meaning upper 60s and potentially lower 70s, pollen counts will climb for tree pollen and grasses to high levels. The UV index today will be high as well, if you plan to be outdoors for more than 50min, slap on the sunscreen. As we move into overnight, the wind will begin to switch from the west to the south. This will usher in warm, moist, unstable air. A few chances for isolated showers or a thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out for Tuesday but for the most part, partly sunny skies will be coming with temperatures soaring back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. 

By Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm threat lingers over the viewing area. Low pressure and cold front combination will move in from the west. A slight risk level is expected within our area for severe storm activity. At this time, it’s more likely for damaging wind and hail. Tornado chances are low But not out of the question. The main storm threat will exist Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Scattered showers will remain along with breezy conditions through Thursday with temperatures falling drastically from the lower 80s back to the middle and upper 60s. A clearer trend is expected for the weekend , but we will be back to chilly conditions. Afternoon high temperatures are expected in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday with morning low temperatures just above freezing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

