Cass County man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of woman

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 49-year-old man from Peculiar, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder following the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman in rural Peculiar.

Police were called to the 23700 block of State Route C Highway in reference to a shooting Sunday morning at approximately 1:12 a.m. When they arrived on scene, deputies discovered a dead woman inside the residence who they later identified as 50-year-old Alyssa Jordan. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office took a male subject into custody and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

On Monday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Christopher M. Marshall with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Marshall is currently being held in the Cass County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.