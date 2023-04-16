Two siblings charged in fatal shooting of Keith E. Martin in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City brothers are facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Keith E. Martin.

David, 31, and Darren, 29, Randall are both charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the early-April shooting.

According to court records, KCPD responded to a shooting call at the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue on April 4, 2023. Video surveillance helped detectives identify the defendants.

David Randall (kctv)

Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, announced the charges today.

