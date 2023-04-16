Aging & Style
A shooting near a salon in Olathe leaves two dead

Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe...
Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe police was dispatched to North Rogers Road and west 126th street.(KCTV5)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe police was dispatched to North Rogers Road and west 126th street.

According to a police report, upon arrival, police found a black woman deceased from gun shot wounds. An adult black man was found and transported to a hospital with gun shot wounds.

The man later died from his injuries.

Olathe police confirm that this case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Stay with KCTV5 News. We will share more details as they are made available.

