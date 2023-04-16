Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join Grace as she showcases what makes KC such a cool place to live. Today she takes you to a...
Going With Grace: Great Wolf Lodge
Olathe police department are investigating a double homicide near a salon. At 4:46 p.m., Olathe...
A shooting near a salon in Olathe leaves two dead
A few storms across central and eastern Missouri could be on the stronger side.
FORECAST: Tracking another wave of showers & storms, cooler air follows
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
Generic.
KCPD investigating homicide, ‘multiple people shot’ at 35th & Prospect

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, ‘multitude’ hurt in Alabama birthday party shooting
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain