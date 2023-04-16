KCK police are looking for a missing Kansas woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas woman is missing and the KCK police department is searching for her.

According to KCKPD, the family of Sara Gardner, 39, reported Gardner missing on March 27th.

Gardner was last seen wearing a black and white striped hoodie and blue jeans, as pictured in the flyer. Gardner is five feet and nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Gardner has hazel eyes and according to a flyer, her hair is either blonde or strawberry.

Family of Gardner’s confirms that she was last known to be driving a black 2006 Audi A4 with Wisconsin tags. Gardner stated she was heading to Arizona but was believed to still be in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD is asking for anyone with any information to call 913-596-3000.

