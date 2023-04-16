Aging & Style
FORECAST: Strong winds and colder air Sunday, another warm up in sight

In effect from noon until 7 PM Sunday.
In effect from noon until 7 PM Sunday.(KCTV5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A potent cold front has us breaking out the heavier coats this weekend. Saturday’s storm system is finally departing, pulling the clouds with it throughout the day. We will still be dealing with the stronger winds on Sunday out of the northwest, however. A Wind Advisory is in place from noon until 7:00 PM on Sunday for most of us in the region. The advisory is in place for gusts up to 45 mph. This strong northwest wind keeps us chilly today with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Expect another night in the mid to upper 30s Sunday night into Monday morning.

We start to warm a bit on Monday and shake the stronger wind. Mostly sunny skies and 60s will be back in store. This warming trend does stick around into the middle of the week with many days in the 70s. We also re-introduce a few slim and spotty rain and storm chances starting Tuesday. Nothing major as of right now, but a few stronger storms will be possible. We keep those minor rain/storm chances through Friday. Then, temperatures look to plummet into the 50s again for the upcoming weekend.

