Community Leader Speaks Out Against Homicides in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, saw three homicides between Friday night and Saturday morning. Three people died as a result of the crimes and others were injured. Two of the homicides occurred on Prospect Avenue, just a couple of blocks apart. KCTV5 talked to KC Mothers In Charge founder, Rosilyn Temple, who lost her son to a homicide more than a decade ago. She says it’s time for things to change in Kansas City.

“The violence has to stop. It just has to stop,” said Temple. “When I heard of the one last night, and then today, right up the street from the one last night, within hours, that’s bad. We’ve got a problem.”

The KCMO daily homicide analysis tells part of the story. *Daily Homicide Analysis - HOM001 (kcpd.org) As of April 14, 44 of the 48 homicides came from gun violence. Temple says guns are out of control in the area.

“We know guns are definitely in our communities. I don’t know if that’s ever going to really change,” said Temple. “The different sounds of guns we are hearing in the inner city, it’s just outrageous. Everyone that has a gun doesn’t need a gun.”

In Friday night’s shooting at 35th and Prospect, three women and a child were shot in addition to the man that died. Temple says violence is reaching parts of the community it didn’t reach in the past.

“We have no code of respect in our community. I remember when I was coming up, there was a code. Some things we just didn’t do,” said Temple. “Women, children, were number 1 off, shooting up houses, that wasn’t even happening, but now people are just killing people for no reason. Broad daylight.”

Temple has been going to homicide scenes for a decade. She says it gets harder and harder to go to crime scenes when nothing seems to change.

“After 10 years, you are wondering, ‘How much are we going to keep saying the same thing, over and over, that things will change?’ It has to change,” Temple said.

More than half of the homicide victims this year in Kansas City have been between 18 and 34 years old.

