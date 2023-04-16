15-year-old girl missing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is searching for a missing 15-year-old teenage girl last seen around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Hailey Johnson is a white female with hazel eyes, brown hair and red bangs.

Johnson was last seen near north Kentucky Avenue and northeast Underground drive. Johnson’s family is concerned for her safety since she is not from the area.

If you have any information that can help KCPD locate Johnson, please contact the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

