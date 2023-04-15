Twentieth fatal car crash, of the year, in KCMO leaves one dead and five injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Saturday morning, KCPD responded to a fatal, five car collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to a police report, a black Dodge Avenger was traveling at a high rate of speed, west on MLK boulevard and failed to stop at a red traffic light. Including the driver, there were five occupants in the vehicle.

A driver in a maroon Kia Sorento was parked in the second left turning lane, facing east. Behind the Kia, parked, was the driver’s sister in a gold Pontiac Transport van with a passenger in the van. A pearl Cadillac Seville stopped at the red traffic light, next to the Kia. The Cadillac was waiting to turn left onto Eastwood Avenue.

A tow truck then responded on scene to help the Kia driver with his disabled vehicle. The driver of the tow truck turned on his overhead lights and began making a U-turn to pull into place to help the Kia.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger attempted to drive in between the tow truck and the parked Cadillac. The Dodge struck the Cadillac, the tow truck, the Kia, and the Pontiac before coming to a final stop a far distance west of the initial impact location.

The driver of the Kia and the driver of the Pontiac as well as her passenger and the tow truck driver were not injured.

All five occupants in the Dodge were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but all stable and non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene.

