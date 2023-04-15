Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Twentieth fatal car crash, of the year, in KCMO leaves one dead and five injured

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Saturday morning, KCPD responded to a fatal, five car collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to a police report, a black Dodge Avenger was traveling at a high rate of speed, west on MLK boulevard and failed to stop at a red traffic light. Including the driver, there were five occupants in the vehicle.

A driver in a maroon Kia Sorento was parked in the second left turning lane, facing east. Behind the Kia, parked, was the driver’s sister in a gold Pontiac Transport van with a passenger in the van. A pearl Cadillac Seville stopped at the red traffic light, next to the Kia. The Cadillac was waiting to turn left onto Eastwood Avenue.

A tow truck then responded on scene to help the Kia driver with his disabled vehicle. The driver of the tow truck turned on his overhead lights and began making a U-turn to pull into place to help the Kia.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger attempted to drive in between the tow truck and the parked Cadillac. The Dodge struck the Cadillac, the tow truck, the Kia, and the Pontiac before coming to a final stop a far distance west of the initial impact location.

The driver of the Kia and the driver of the Pontiac as well as her passenger and the tow truck driver were not injured.

All five occupants in the Dodge were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but all stable and non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of a drone.
6 charged for alleged contraband smuggling scheme involving drone at Leavenworth Penitentiary
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
FORECAST: Storms possible overnight and Saturday afternoon
KCPD is seeking the public's assistance in the search for missing 34-year-old Mallory Rogers.
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

A few storms across central and eastern Missouri could be on the stronger side.
FORECAST: Tracking another wave of showers & storms, cooler air follows
Watching shower and storm chances into the afternoon and evening.
FORECAST: Tracking another wave of showers & storms, cooler air follows
One of the artists whose heart will be on display was the subject of a KCTV5 report in 2022,...
Local artist shares her vision at Parade of Hearts
The Royals have extended alcohol sales through the end of the 8th inning for 2023. This is a...
Some concerned about extended beer sales at Kauffman Stadium