Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital

The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi hospital this year.(Women's Health - University of Mississippi Medical Center/Ladner Family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Parents Haylee and Shawn Ladner celebrated Easter this year together with their quintuplets for the first time.

The couple was able to take in the day together while in neonatal intensive care at the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

The Ladners named their daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate, Magnolia Mae and their son Jake Easton. They are all doing well since their birth two months ago.

The couple said after they suffered two miscarriages, they decided to use an artificial insemination procedure to help start their family.

“My numbers were so high, we were thinking twins,” Haylee Ladner said. “Then the doctor said, “There’s five.” And I was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for mom and her babies has been a team effort involving hospital staff, but all have been in good health.

WLBT asked the couple if they would try to have more children. They answered, “Five is enough.”

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of a drone.
6 charged for alleged contraband smuggling scheme involving drone at Leavenworth Penitentiary
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
FORECAST: Storms possible overnight and Saturday afternoon
KCPD is seeking the public's assistance in the search for missing 34-year-old Mallory Rogers.
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog
Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour