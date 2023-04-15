Local man runs in Boston Marathon for a good cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local man has spent years putting in countless miles to qualify for the Boston Marathon, which is now just a couple days away.

When Tyler Alt laces up his running shoes on Monday, he will have one person in mind.

“Running is kind of a selfish sport at times,” he said. “You do it all by yourself. But, I wanted this to be about something bigger than me.”

That “something bigger” is a little girl named Olivia Bloomfield. She passed away last summer at just 10 years old.

Bloomfield was born with congenital muscular dystrophy, but she made it her superpower and helped raise money to build inclusive playgrounds all over Kansas City.

Alt is dedicating his run to Olivia in an effort to raise money for the Olivia Bloomfield Foundation. Specifically, for another little girl in need of a new wheelchair.

His goal is $10,000 by race time on Monday.

If you’d like to contribute, click here.

