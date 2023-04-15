Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigating homicide, ‘multiple people shot’ at 35th & Prospect

Generic.
Generic.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot, one fatally.

It happened in the area of 35th & Prospect on Friday night, possibly at 8:25 p.m.

All the police can share right now is that there was a homicide at the location and that “multiple people [were] shot,” as well.

Stay with KCTV5 News. We will share more details as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help...
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

The Royals have extended alcohol sales through the end of the 8th inning for 2023. This is a...
Some concerned about extended beer sales at Kauffman Stadium
Though some Republican lawmakers have suggested that the senate’s version of the budget would...
Missouri budget could strip libraries of state funding
On Saturday, 200 people will collect trash by boat as Missouri River Relief hosts a...
200 Missouri River Relief volunteers to clean up trash by boat
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opened Friday afternoon as the first and only museum in the...
With Earhart family in attendance, hangar museum dedicated to aviation pioneer opens
“Running is kind of a selfish sport at times; you do it all by yourself. But, I wanted this to...
Local man runs in Boston Marathon for a good cause