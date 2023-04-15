KCPD investigating homicide, ‘multiple people shot’ at 35th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot, one fatally.

It happened in the area of 35th & Prospect on Friday night, possibly at 8:25 p.m.

All the police can share right now is that there was a homicide at the location and that “multiple people [were] shot,” as well.

