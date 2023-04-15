FORECAST: WEATHER ALERT-Thunderstorms will wind down this evening, cloudy and cooler Sunday with a few morning showers

Thunderstorms will continue to wind down through this evening as clouds linger and temperatures take a deep dive into the 30s. By daybreak on Sunday temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s with scattered light rain rotating around an area of low pressure that will be parked over Wisconsin and Illinois. As this system continues to pull away clouds and any rain left will clear out by the afternoon with temperatures that will struggle to warm into the mid to upper 50s. It will also be breezy with stiff northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph at times. Another chilly night ahead with temperatures dipping back down into the 30s early Monday before we finally see a rebound in our temperatures by the afternoon. High pressure returns and that will help send temperatures into the middle 60s Monday. We do eventually hit the 70s by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.