FORECAST: Tracking another wave of showers & storms, cooler air follows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wild weekend of weather is in store. Early morning thunderstorms should give way to a little lull midday. This is likely going to be the best window to try and get outside… Temperatures will be at their warmest in the morning, before dropping to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Another wave of spotty rain and rumbles will be in place for the afternoon and early evening. Need to watch for some stronger/severe storms on the Missouri side, especially in central and eastern parts of the state. Not a washout, but likely enough to cancel some outdoor plans. Also notice, our wind will be stronger out of the northwest, with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times.

Watch for a few more light showers in the overnight as the back end of the storm system moves overhead. With that, a few wet snowflakes could mix in across northern Missouri. This likely does not amount to anything. Lows for all of us will be in the 30s as we start Sunday morning. Clouds eventually clear by Sunday afternoon, but we stay chilly in the upper 50s with the strong northwest wind in place. Overall, not the best weekend for outdoor activities. We start to warm on Monday back to the mid 60s and then 70s by Tuesday. By mid-next week, we need to start watching for more scattered rain and storm chances. Right now, the outlook is a bit messy, so we kept lower 20-30% chances for now.

