Brothers Osborne, Granger Smith headline artists for 2023 Hot Country Nights series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again host a country music series this summer.

“Hot Country Nights” announced Friday that it will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.

The first concert takes place June 1 with Wade Bowen and will run on Thursdays at 5 p.m. through August 17.

June 1 - Wade Bowen (free)

June 8 - Joe Nichols (free)

June 15 - Priscilla Block (free)

June 22 - Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line (tickets for purchase soon)

June 29 - Hailey Whitters (free)

July 6 - Randy Rogers Band (tickets for purchase soon)

July 13 - Kip Moore (tickets for purchase soon)

July 20 - Granger Smith (tickets for purchase soon)

July 27 - Brothers Osborne (tickets for purchase soon)

Aug. 3 - Pecos & The Rooftops (free)

Aug. 10 - Justin Moore (tickets for purchase soon)

Aug. 17 - Dylan Scott (free)

Ticket information can be found here. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21.

For a list of the 2022 Hot Country Nights lineup, click here.

