Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Brothers Osborne, Granger Smith headline artists for 2023 Hot Country Nights series

T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osbourne, pose for a portrait on Thursday,...
T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osbourne, pose for a portrait on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The brother duo are up for three CMA awards, including album of the year for “Skeletons."(Photo by Ed Rode/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again host a country music series this summer.

“Hot Country Nights” announced Friday that it will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.

The first concert takes place June 1 with Wade Bowen and will run on Thursdays at 5 p.m. through August 17.

  • June 1 - Wade Bowen (free)
  • June 8 - Joe Nichols (free)
  • June 15 - Priscilla Block (free)
  • June 22 - Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line (tickets for purchase soon)
  • June 29 - Hailey Whitters (free)
  • July 6 - Randy Rogers Band (tickets for purchase soon)
  • July 13 - Kip Moore (tickets for purchase soon)
  • July 20 - Granger Smith (tickets for purchase soon)
  • July 27 - Brothers Osborne (tickets for purchase soon)
  • Aug. 3 - Pecos & The Rooftops (free)
  • Aug. 10 - Justin Moore (tickets for purchase soon)
  • Aug. 17 - Dylan Scott (free)

Ticket information can be found here. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21.

For a list of the 2022 Hot Country Nights lineup, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help...
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

On Saturday, 200 people will collect trash by boat as Missouri River Relief hosts a...
200 Missouri River Relief volunteers to clean up trash by boat
Though some Republican lawmakers have suggested that the senate’s version of the budget would...
Missouri budget could strip libraries of state funding
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opened Friday afternoon as the first and only museum in the...
With Earhart family in attendance, hangar museum dedicated to aviation pioneer opens
“Running is kind of a selfish sport at times; you do it all by yourself. But, I wanted this to...
Local man runs in Boston Marathon for a good cause