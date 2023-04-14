Aging & Style
Wrong-way crash seriously injures Washington man

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Washington man driving the wrong way was seriously injured in a crash Thursday in Cass County as he attempted to U-turn.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, a 37-year-old man from Bellingham, Washington, was driving the wrong way on 7 and Famuliner Road in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he attempted to make a U-turn. The man was struck by a 48-year-old woman from Humansville, Missouri, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

The crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

MSHP said the man was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital following the crash.

