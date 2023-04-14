Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Top transfer target Max Abmas visiting Kansas State

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives to the basket ahead of Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11)...
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives to the basket ahead of Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas, regarded as one of the top transfers in the NCAA, will visit Kansas State and Jerome Tang this weekend.

The news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and since confirmed by various reports.

The standout guard scored more than 2,500 points during his four years at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, school under Paul Mills. He has since been hired as the Wichita State head coach, linking the Shockers as a possible destination for the No. 7-ranked transfer in the 247 transfer portal rankings. A native of Dallas, he’s also been heavily linked to Texas and Baylor.

Tang was named the National Coach of the Year and led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in his first season, but must replace point guard Markquis Nowell.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help...
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says