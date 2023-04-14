Top transfer target Max Abmas visiting Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas, regarded as one of the top transfers in the NCAA, will visit Kansas State and Jerome Tang this weekend.

The news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and since confirmed by various reports.

Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas told @Stadium he will visit Kansas State this weekend.



One of the best transfers in the portal this offseason. Has led ORU to a pair of NCAA tourney appearances. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 14, 2023

The standout guard scored more than 2,500 points during his four years at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, school under Paul Mills. He has since been hired as the Wichita State head coach, linking the Shockers as a possible destination for the No. 7-ranked transfer in the 247 transfer portal rankings. A native of Dallas, he’s also been heavily linked to Texas and Baylor.

Tang was named the National Coach of the Year and led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in his first season, but must replace point guard Markquis Nowell.

