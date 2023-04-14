Aging & Style
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Piper 203 Robotics

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s High School Star of the Week is the entire Piper 203 Robotics team. We wish them luck as they head off to Houston for their World Championship tournament. If you know of an exceptional high school student who has gone above and beyond in their pursuits, we want to hear from you. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

