Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Salina’s Stiefel Theatre nominated for ACM Award

The Stiefel Theatre will begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test...
The Stiefel Theatre will begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting in Oct. to help cut down on the spread of the delta variant.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Stiefel Theatre in Salina is one of five nominees for the Theater of the Year award given by the Academy of Country Music.

The category is one of several ACM Awards dedicated to music venues, including Arena of the Year, Casino of the Year and Club of the Year. Last year’s winner in the theatre category was the Ryman Auditorium, original home of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The new Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville joins Stiefel on the nominee list this year, along with:

  • Crystal Grand Music Theaer, Lake Delton, Wis.
  • Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Orpheum Theatre, Omaha

The Fox-Watson Theatre in Salina was opened in May 1931 and, after decades as a movie house, closed in 1987. About 10 years later, renovations began and the theatre was renamed the Stiefel Theatre after MIlton Stiefel, a major contributor to the renovations. It officially reopened in 2003 and has hosted major country acts such as Merle Haggard and Alison Krauss.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help...
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Preston, Mo. fire truck
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
Sheriff Casey Graham told us his department is helping anyone affected by the tornado.
Bollinger Co. deputies deliver supplies to residents recovering from tornadoes
Jordan D. Summers.
Man with Superman tattoo wanted in Johnson County for distributing meth
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives to the basket ahead of Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11)...
Top transfer target Max Abmas visiting Kansas State
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
No. 1 transfer portal prospect Hunter Dickinson to visit KU