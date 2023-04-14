Aging & Style
NFL announces 17 prospects confirmed to attend draft in Kansas City

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are now less than two weeks from the NFL Draft kicking off at Union Station.

The NFL released its list of prospects invited to the Green Room to await their likely Day One selection.

In alphabetical order, the following players confirmed to attend will be:

1) Jordan Addison — WR, USC

2) Will Anderson Jr. — LB, Alabama

3) Brian Branch — DB, Alabama

4) Jalen Carter — DL, Georgia

5) Zay Flowers — WR, Boston College

6) Christian Gonzalez — CB, Oregon

7) Paris Johnson Jr. — T, Ohio State

8) Will Levis — QB, Kentucky

9) Joey Porter Jr. — CB, Penn State

10) Anthony Richardson — QB, Florida

11) Bijan Robinson — RB, Texas

12) Jaxon Smith-Njigba — WR, Ohio State

13) C.J. Stroud — QB, Ohio State

14) Keion White — DE, Georgia Tech

15) Tyree Wilson — DE, Texas Tech

16) Devon Witherspoon — CB, Illinois

17) Bryce Young — QB, Alabama

The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 27, and continues Friday, April 28, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29, with Rounds 4-7.

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

