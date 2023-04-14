NFL announces 17 prospects confirmed to attend draft in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are now less than two weeks from the NFL Draft kicking off at Union Station.
The NFL released its list of prospects invited to the Green Room to await their likely Day One selection.
In alphabetical order, the following players confirmed to attend will be:
1) Jordan Addison — WR, USC
2) Will Anderson Jr. — LB, Alabama
3) Brian Branch — DB, Alabama
4) Jalen Carter — DL, Georgia
5) Zay Flowers — WR, Boston College
6) Christian Gonzalez — CB, Oregon
7) Paris Johnson Jr. — T, Ohio State
8) Will Levis — QB, Kentucky
9) Joey Porter Jr. — CB, Penn State
10) Anthony Richardson — QB, Florida
11) Bijan Robinson — RB, Texas
12) Jaxon Smith-Njigba — WR, Ohio State
13) C.J. Stroud — QB, Ohio State
14) Keion White — DE, Georgia Tech
15) Tyree Wilson — DE, Texas Tech
16) Devon Witherspoon — CB, Illinois
17) Bryce Young — QB, Alabama
The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 27, and continues Friday, April 28, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29, with Rounds 4-7.
