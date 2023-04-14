Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Wednesday morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist hospitalized Wednesday morning following a crash has died.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated that on April 12 about 9:40 a.m., a motorcycle crashed in the area of 53rd Street and NB U.S. Highway 71.

The motorcyclist was initially diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries, but took a turn for the worse while at the hospital, police reported.

The individual later died from their injuries. No name was given.

