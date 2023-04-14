Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Wednesday morning crash

FILE — The motorcyclist was initially diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries, but took a...
FILE — The motorcyclist was initially diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries, but took a turn for the worse while at the hospital, police reported.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist hospitalized Wednesday morning following a crash has died.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated that on April 12 about 9:40 a.m., a motorcycle crashed in the area of 53rd Street and NB U.S. Highway 71.

The motorcyclist was initially diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries, but took a turn for the worse while at the hospital, police reported.

The individual later died from their injuries. No name was given.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help...
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park

Latest News

KCPD is seeking the public's assistance in the search for missing 34-year-old Mallory Rogers.
KCPD: ‘Strong indication of foul play’ for missing 34-year-old woman
The NFL Draft stage being constructed in front of Union Station on April 12, 2023.
Stage for NFL Draft outside Union Station to be largest in event’s history
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first...
NFL announces 17 prospects confirmed to attend draft in Kansas City
Wrong-way crash seriously injures Washington man