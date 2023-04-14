Aging & Style
Missouri budget could strip libraries of state funding

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Libraries across Missouri could lose state funding under a current budget proposal.

This week, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a state spending plan that would eliminate $4.5 million in funding from the state.

The move appeared to be a reaction to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of the Missouri Library Association. The suit claimed that a new state law banning sexually explicit books in school libraries was unconstitutional.

When asked about the budget on Thursday, Speaker of the House Dean Plocher said: “Missourians need advocacy for what we believe in. They deserve a conservative budget and their tax dollars protected.”

Though some Republican lawmakers have suggested that the senate’s version of the budget would likely restore the funding, librarians across the state have expressed frustration and anger over the proposed cuts.

Cindy Hohl, Director of Policy Analysis for the Kansas City Public Library, said it would be inappropriate for the state to eliminate library funding.

“Working with the ACLU shouldn’t be an opportunity for elected officials to retaliate against a public institution,” Hohl said. “We can’t defund a public safety net such as a library.”

This week, Hohl was also named as the next president of the American Library Association. Her two-year term will start in July of 2024.

She said rural libraries would likely see the biggest impact from cuts.

“When you’re looking at the impact,” she said, “you’re looking at what the community needs from their library. Will those programs be available?”

