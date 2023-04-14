Man with Superman tattoo wanted in Johnson County for distributing meth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for distributing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan D. Summers is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He as brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a Superman symbol on his left arm, the sheriff’s office notes.

If you know where he is, they ask that you contact their warrant division at 913-715-5212 or email SHR-Warrants@jocogov.org.

